Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95.51 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $148.31 million and approximately $95.51 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00087169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00065080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00024039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

