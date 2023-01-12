Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,168.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 361,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,498 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

