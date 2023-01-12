Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.26

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.26 and last traded at $136.26, with a volume of 240367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

