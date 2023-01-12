Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.26

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.26 and last traded at $136.26, with a volume of 240367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

