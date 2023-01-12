Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.30. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

