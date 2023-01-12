Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at $275,999,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $542,409.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,977.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,051.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $321,310.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

