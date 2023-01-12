European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Down 2.4%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.25) and last traded at GBX 843 ($10.27). Approximately 176,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($10.53).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 843. The company has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.