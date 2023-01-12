European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Down 2.4%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 841.44 ($10.25) and last traded at GBX 843 ($10.27). Approximately 176,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 252,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864 ($10.53).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 843 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 843. The company has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
