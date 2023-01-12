Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. 1,023,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $26,728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 408,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 386,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 616,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 329,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

