Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.80. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.
EWBC opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
