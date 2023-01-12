Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by CIBC

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 131.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 235,219 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $54,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 125.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

