ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.14) to €15.20 ($16.34) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.43) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $8.69 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
