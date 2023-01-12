ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.14) to €15.20 ($16.34) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.43) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $8.69 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

