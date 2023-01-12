Emfo LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Emfo LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $48,301,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

