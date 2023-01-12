Emfo LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Emfo LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after acquiring an additional 534,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.81 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

