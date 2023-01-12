Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 19%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) rose 19% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 473,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 228,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Emerita Resources Stock Up 19.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 45.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market cap of C$152.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.84.

Insider Transactions at Emerita Resources

In related news, Director David Patrick Gower acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,124,405 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,643.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

