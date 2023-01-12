Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

