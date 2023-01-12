Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.48.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 109.88% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
