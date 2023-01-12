Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EBMT. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

