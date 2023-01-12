Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.03 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.41). 817,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 515,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.75 ($0.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.16. The company has a market cap of £139.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.57.

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

About Duke Royalty

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.57%.

(Get Rating)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.