Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.03 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.41). 817,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 515,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.75 ($0.41).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Duke Royalty Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.16. The company has a market cap of £139.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.57.
Duke Royalty Announces Dividend
About Duke Royalty
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Featured Articles
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.