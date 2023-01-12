Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Truist Financial

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $56.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 19.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $265,628. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

