Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 82.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

