Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
NYSE DEI opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
