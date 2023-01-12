Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 104.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $1,675,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

