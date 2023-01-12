DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $291,742.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $670,222 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

