Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.94 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

