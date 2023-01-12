Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 151,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 267,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSV shares. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$491.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Silver news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,365,732 shares in the company, valued at C$655,551.36.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Featured Articles

