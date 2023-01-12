Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading Down 0.7%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €20.99 ($22.57) and last traded at €21.06 ($22.65). Approximately 81,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.20 ($22.80).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.29.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

