Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.16

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 123043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($29.03) to €26.40 ($28.39) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

