Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.16

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 123043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.57) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.00 ($26.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($29.03) to €26.40 ($28.39) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
