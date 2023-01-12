Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) to Sell

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €250.00 ($268.82) to €220.00 ($236.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 227.83.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard stock opened at 203.75 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of 164.11 and a 12 month high of 230.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 192.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of 186.91.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

