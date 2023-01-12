Delta Air Lines (DAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, January 13th.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAL opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

