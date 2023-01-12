DEI Price Tops $0.29 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. DEI has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $10,627.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00464624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00019742 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

