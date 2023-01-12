DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $403.40 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $403.40 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00109852 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00202184 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00063316 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00034127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000355 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,651 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.