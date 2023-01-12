DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 91 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,400 ($90.16) to GBX 7,110 ($86.62) in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

DCC Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

