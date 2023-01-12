Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.79

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 99313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Dada Nexus Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 891,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 292,280 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.