Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.79

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 99313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 891,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 292,280 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

