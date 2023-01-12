Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CYCC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.