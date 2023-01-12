CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.65-$8.65 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.53.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3,551.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 716,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,470,000 after acquiring an additional 696,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 312.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,419,000 after acquiring an additional 586,919 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in CVS Health by 130.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 461,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,702,000 after buying an additional 261,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

