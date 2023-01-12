CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $228,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CVB Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $980,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

