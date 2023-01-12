CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
CVB Financial Price Performance
CVBF opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.44. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $228,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CVB Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $980,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.