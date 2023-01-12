cVault.finance (CORE) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,355.11 or 0.34834504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $63.55 million and approximately $44,162.36 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

