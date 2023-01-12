Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.49 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

