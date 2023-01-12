Crypto International Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.69 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and approximately $158,116.66 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00434182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,792.05 or 0.30667158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00972848 BTC.

Crypto International Token Profile

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44991978 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $190,007.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

