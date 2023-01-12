Cronos Market Cap Tops $1.68 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $18.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00081255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00065261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

