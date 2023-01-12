Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

Crocs Trading Up 6.2 %

CROX opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 31.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Crocs by 419.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Crocs by 165.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Crocs by 100.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

