Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EFC. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $13.52 on Monday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. The firm has a market cap of $817.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -151.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

