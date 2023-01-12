CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $3.38 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

