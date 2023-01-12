CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $3.38 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01.
About CPI Aerostructures
