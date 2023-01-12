Cowen Trims L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Target Price to $240.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $199.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.17 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

