Cowen Raises CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $330.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CACI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CACI International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.75.

CACI International Price Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $295.78 on Monday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $319.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

