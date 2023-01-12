Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST stock opened at $485.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

