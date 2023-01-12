Corus Entertainment (CJREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CJREF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0436 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -18.95%.

Several research firms have commented on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

