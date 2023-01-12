CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.