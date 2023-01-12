CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

