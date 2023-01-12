Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLB stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $125.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 67.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.