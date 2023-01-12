Contrasting Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) & First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) and First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kura Oncology and First Wave BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 First Wave BioPharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 159.82%. Given Kura Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than First Wave BioPharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kura Oncology and First Wave BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -29.26% -27.76% First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -298.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Oncology and First Wave BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$130.47 million ($2.03) -6.14 First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -$58.54 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Wave BioPharma has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications. The company has a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. The company develops FW-COV, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 gastrointestinal infections; FW-UP, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis; FW-ICI-AC for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced stage oncology patients; and FW-UC, which is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. It also develops FW-CD, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for Crohn's disease; and adrulipase, an oral, non-systemic, and biologic capsule for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to First Wave BioPharma, Inc. in September 2021. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

