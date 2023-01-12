Contrasting Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Membership Collective Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 8.96 $21.66 million N/A N/A Membership Collective Group $560.55 million 0.56 -$265.39 million ($1.38) -3.91

Atour Lifestyle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Membership Collective Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Membership Collective Group 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atour Lifestyle and Membership Collective Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Membership Collective Group has a consensus price target of $6.86, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Membership Collective Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Membership Collective Group -31.14% -264.62% -11.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Membership Collective Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.