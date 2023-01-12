Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €63.34 ($68.11) and last traded at €63.96 ($68.77). Approximately 422,686 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.34 ($69.18).
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of €57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.52.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
