Constellation Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $691,808.48 (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $113.30 million and approximately $691,808.48 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00436604 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.30838227 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00978977 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.